State suspends popular school composting program in Kailua due to neighbor complaint

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Organizers of a community composting program at a Kailua school are trying to salvage operations after it was abruptly shut down by the Department of Education.

The Windward Zero Waste School Hui has been helping kids at Kainalu Elementary School manage their food waste for 6 years. But it says a neighbor complaint forced the DOE to abruptly pull the plug, leaving them in limbo.

Co-founder Mindy Jaffe says the compost piles at Kainalu are still valuable, but the DOE has barred her group from doing any further work.

A DOE spokesperson tells HNN it suspended the composting program until it can resolve concerns about large piles of mulch causing dust and debris to travel onto nearby homes.

Jaffe says those claims are unfounded.

“Most people have heard scary things about composting, but we have a very, very tight protocol. We do very safe, natural protocol techniques,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for 18 years on school grounds, never had a complaint never had a problem. Most of our neighbors are very, very supportive.”

Kainalu 6th grade student Joey Grzebik says he’s sad to lose the program.

“We’re trying our hardest to really teach kids how to learn and grow as a community in this school, and our compost is doing a lot for the world,” he said.

Jaffe says the Hui is ready to move operations from Kainalu and start programs in other interested schools, but those plans are on hold until the DOE lifts the suspension.

The Hui has a GoFund Me page for those interested in helping its mission of sustainable waste management and education.

