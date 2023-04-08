Tributes
State considers closing financial gap to buy Maunawili Valley

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is looking to help fill a funding gap to purchase private land in Maunawili Valley.

More than a thousand acres of Maunawili are privately owned, and for years community members have been raising funds to buy it.

Now, with the state’s help, they hope to restore agricultural land and preserve cultural and historical sites.

“When I go and walk on that land, it brings sadness, but also kind of hopefulness optimism now that something can be done,” said Melody Pili MacKenzie of Kailua.

MacKenzie has ancestral ties to Maunawili Valley.

Her great-grandfather is James A’alapuna Boyd. She said his family created the Queen’s Retreat — where royals would go to relax.

“It’s famous because of the Queen Liliuokalani spending time there and she, you know, have said that it was at that area at the Boyd house, that she was inspired to write Aloha Oe’,” said Mackenzie. “And so that obviously means a lot to my family.”

Mackenzie said over the years, the home deteriorated.

Last year, it burned to the ground in a fire believed to have been started by squatters. “It’s really, really sad, really sad,” said MacKenzie.

Two years ago, the Maunawili Falls Trail was shut down for repairs to cultural and historic sites near Queen’s Bath.

Today the valley is so overgrown it’s hard to tell streams are running through it, and a chain-link fence blocks the road to all that private land owned by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

“Maunawili Valley is really important because it’s it is the piko of our watershed system here in Kailua,” said Mapuana de Silva.

De Silva is a member of Hui Maunawili-Kawainui, a coalition focused on protecting agricultural and cultural lands in the valley.

She said for years, they have been working with several organizations, including the Trust for Public Land, to raise $20 million.

“The military has got involved; they’ve been putting in federal funds to protect and preserve this because this watershed filters into Kailua and Kaneohe,” said State Sen. Chris Lee.

The state legislature is on the verge of providing the final $7 million to complete the purchase.

“I’m really excited that it seems like it’s getting so close to reality,” said De Silva. “What I envision is a place where Hawaiians and local people can come to help steward this area to work the land, to grow kalo, to grow other foods,” said MacKenzie.

Community members want to work with the state to steward the land and manage public access to protect the watershed and natural and cultural resources.

