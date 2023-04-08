‘Show the world HPU is back’: Hawaii Pacific University cheer claims 8th NCA National Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University’s cheer squad claimed another NCA National Championship Friday.

The Sharks competed in the Advanced Small Coed Division II group at the Bandshell amphitheater in Florida.

This marks HPU’s 8th title in program history — following a streak of six straight wins from 2003-2008.

”We went into this competition really hoping to hit our routine well and make ourselves, our school, and alumni proud,” said coach James Burns.

“We are very thankful for the opportunity we had to attend this event again and show the world HPU is back!”

