Lawmakers back measure to dissolve Hawaii Tourism Authority in favor of state-run office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill that would dissolve the Hawaii Tourism Authority in favor of a new state-run tourism division is advancing at the state Capitol.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee approved a bill Thursday that breaks down HTA and establishes the Office of Tourism and Destination Management, which will include a nine-member executive committee.

The bill also proposes $64 million to replace the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center, where HTA is headquartered.

The repairs are desperately needed as images following last weekend’s thunderstorms show parts of the ceiling crumbling onto the floor.

“This is something that the senate really believes has to get done, so we can attract conferences,” said state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the WAM committee.

“So we can save money in the long term regarding maintenance and get the Convention Center fully operating.”

The bill’s proposal includes a tourism executive director that will be a state employee with a limited salary.

The proposals will be negotiated with the house, but Dela Cruz expects the $64 million to be approved.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.