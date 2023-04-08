Lawmakers, residents urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Kamehameha Heights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are calling on the the city to halt construction of a so-called “monster home” going up in Kamehameha Heights.

They worry the planned 14-bedroom home at 1532 Hanai Loop will also take away much-needed street parking, block views and increase property taxes.

“It’s going to be totally different. Ugly. You cannot imagine it blending in to the ... original houses or even the neighborhood,” said longtime Kamehameha Heights resident Margie Amano.

While the home is being built within the legal density limits, lawmakers said it exceeds limits for other building categories.

“This home has nine bathrooms and they’re only allowed to have six. On top of that they have what they’re considering shower rooms, which are basically bathrooms without the toilets,” said City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Dos Santos-Tam and state Rep. John Mizuno recent wrote a letter to the city asking that it revoke the developer’s building permits.

They say the property has to be owner-occupied but they believe the rooms can be walled off and operated as rentals.

“It’s going to affect the entire fabric of the neighborhood, and people are going to be upset,” said Mizuno.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting said it is looking into the matter and will provide a response once its investigation is complete.

The owner did not return calls for comment.

