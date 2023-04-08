Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lawmakers, residents urge city to halt construction of ‘monster home’ in Kamehameha Heights

Lawmakers are calling on the the city to halt construction of a so-called “monster home” going up in Kamehameha Heights.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are calling on the the city to halt construction of a so-called “monster home” going up in Kamehameha Heights.

They worry the planned 14-bedroom home at 1532 Hanai Loop will also take away much-needed street parking, block views and increase property taxes.

“It’s going to be totally different. Ugly. You cannot imagine it blending in to the ... original houses or even the neighborhood,” said longtime Kamehameha Heights resident Margie Amano.

While the home is being built within the legal density limits, lawmakers said it exceeds limits for other building categories.

“This home has nine bathrooms and they’re only allowed to have six. On top of that they have what they’re considering shower rooms, which are basically bathrooms without the toilets,” said City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Dos Santos-Tam and state Rep. John Mizuno recent wrote a letter to the city asking that it revoke the developer’s building permits.

They say the property has to be owner-occupied but they believe the rooms can be walled off and operated as rentals.

“It’s going to affect the entire fabric of the neighborhood, and people are going to be upset,” said Mizuno.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting said it is looking into the matter and will provide a response once its investigation is complete.

The owner did not return calls for comment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Rilson Rodrigues
Man charged after attempting to shoot woman, threatens to kill her children
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

file
To stem exodus of preschool teachers, lawmakers consider using taxpayer dollars to boost their pay
A 24-hour slowdown at the West Coast ports due to labor tensions could temporarily impact...
Suppliers warn labor shortage at CA ports could impact shipping to Hawaii
DOE suspends popular school composting program in Kailua after neighbor complaint
State suspends popular school composting program in Kailua due to neighbor complaint
Anderson Bailey plays one of the most difficult instruments in the world to master.
At just 11 years old, this pint-sized musician is ready to show you how bagpipes sing