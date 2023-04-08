At just 11 years old, this pint-sized musician is ready to show you how bagpipes sing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anderson Bailey plays one of the most difficult instruments in the world to master.

And he’s only 11. The Windward Oahu youngster is hooked on bagpipes.

“I like how they sound,” he said.

Getting that sound right can take players a long time. But his teachers say it seems to come naturally to fifth grader.

“It’s not very easy because you have to squeeze, play notes, blow and take breaths,” Anderson said.

He discovered the sound of bagpipes when he was just 6 years old. A few years later he got his first chanter, the part of the bagpipe minus the bag.

Then his parents went searching for lessons.

“And never in my wildest dreams did I think that not only would we find a piper but there would be a pipe band on Oahu,” Amber Bailey said.

In February, for his birthday, Anderson got his first full set of bagpipes. And there’s no stopping him now.

He is fascinated by the instrument that produces his favorite form of music.

“I usually listen to it when I go to sleep, when I’m doing something in my room or when I get up to go eat breakfast,” he said.

It seems he was born to the play the bagpipes.

The Baileys recently learned through DNA testing that they are part Scottish.

“It’s literally in his blood. He lives and breathes these bagpipes,” Amber said. “I’m enjoying this journey just as much as he is.”

Anderson now studies under the best bagpipe musicians in the state, and he performs with two bagpipe bands.

His playlist grows by the day because he spends every minute he can with his bagpipes in his hands.

“Working on new tunes, reviewing old ones, and practicing the pipes,” he said.

He’s also an honor roll student, a budding golfer, and an all-star baseball player. And for the record, he is the youngest bagpiper in Hawaii.

“I feel pretty good about it,” he said.

On Saturday morning, at Aikahi Community Park, you can catch Anderson playing the pipes during the opening ceremony for the Kainalu Little League.

