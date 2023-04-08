HPD investigates attempted murder case in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. last night near a business area on Kipapa Drive.

HPD and HFD crews were on-scene.

No word yet on any suspect or victims.

We’re awaiting more information from Honolulu Police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

