HPD investigates attempted murder case in Mililani
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. last night near a business area on Kipapa Drive.
HPD and HFD crews were on-scene.
No word yet on any suspect or victims.
We’re awaiting more information from Honolulu Police.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
