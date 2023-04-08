Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Increasing trade showers, decreasing winds for Easter weekend

Breezy trade winds will decrease slightly for the weekend.
Breezy trade winds will decrease slightly for the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally breezy trade winds will decrease slightly for the weekend while the chance for showers will increase, thanks to a weak disturbance that will be passing over the islands.

Rainfall totals should still be on the lighter side and showers should continue to favor windward areas. but a higher level of instability for the eastern end of the state could trigger a thunderstorm or two for the island of Hawaii on Sunday.

Trade winds are set to increase again Monday, with passing windward showers occasionally pushed into leeward areas.

In surf, choppy waves on east shores will decline a bit over the weekend with the lighter trade winds. Surf on north, west and south shores will remain small for the next several days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Rilson Rodrigues
Man charged after attempting to shoot woman, threatens to kill her children
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds hold steady this Easter and Passover week; still some pop up showers over Hawaii Island
Tracking periods of rain
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
There's a chance for lighter trades and a few more showers for the holiday weekend.
Locally breezy trade winds through Friday
There's a chance for lighter trades and a few more showers for the holiday weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Locally breezy trades, mostly dry conditions