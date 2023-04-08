First Alert Forecast: Increasing trade showers, decreasing winds for Easter weekend

Locally breezy trade winds will decrease slightly for the weekend while the chance for showers will increase, thanks to a weak disturbance that will be passing over the islands.

Rainfall totals should still be on the lighter side and showers should continue to favor windward areas. but a higher level of instability for the eastern end of the state could trigger a thunderstorm or two for the island of Hawaii on Sunday.

Trade winds are set to increase again Monday, with passing windward showers occasionally pushed into leeward areas.

In surf, choppy waves on east shores will decline a bit over the weekend with the lighter trade winds. Surf on north, west and south shores will remain small for the next several days.

