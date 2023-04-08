Donations make a new home possible for family of slain Honolulu police officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three years after HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in the Diamond Head rampage, his teenage son is getting a fresh start with support from the community.

On Friday, construction crews tore down Kaumana Kalama’s family home on Hakupapa Street in Halawa.

The demolition is to make way for a brand new home funded by $70,000 in donations.

Nonprofit The Meleku Foundation and the police advocate group, Back Da Blue, began collecting money after Kaumana’s mother died ― just months after his father was killed in the Diamond Head tragedy.

Loved ones say the new home symbolizes the next chapter for the family.

Back Da Blue says they hope to have the home finished by this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Kaumana just turned 18 on Thursday and plans to attend Whitworth University in Washington.

“I think the way I’ve been dealing with it was just to keep moving every day,” he said.

