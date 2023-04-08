Decreasing trade winds and increasing trade showers this weekend

Tributes
Slight chance of thunderstorms early/midday Sunday for Hawaii Island with trade winds increasing statewide late Sunday(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Partly sunny with scattered showers mostly windward and mauka this weekend, with more clouds and moisture on Sunday. Saturday morning will feature moderate to locally breezy trade winds, weakening by midday, then soft trade winds Saturday evening. Winds should pickup Sunday midday to late afternoon. An area of unstable weather will likely bring a slight uptick in windward and mauka showers Saturday into Sunday. The trade winds are forecast to strengthen again early next week as a broad surface high pressure system builds in far north of the area

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

East-facing shore surf will subtly subside as the trade winds go light. Surf will pick back up as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. North and west shores will experience near flat conditions with the only exception being more eastern facing exposures that will receive some trade wind swell wrap. A small, medium period north swell will build in Monday and Tuesday and then gradually subside through the week. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future.

