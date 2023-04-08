BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Enchanted Lake

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway for an 12-inch water main break in Enchanted Lake Saturday morning.

Officials said the break is near 680 Wanaao Rd. between Keolu Drive and Palawiki St.

BWS crews have partially closed Wanaao Road (Enchanted Lake) due to a 12″ main break near 680 Wanaao Rd.

Traffic headed toward Keolu Drive is being rerouted down Palawiki Street. to Papalani Street. to Pauku Street.

Traffic from Keolu Drive to Wanaao Road is being allowed. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when driving in the area for the safety of the crew.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution near the site to protect the safety of the repair crew.

At this time, there’s no timeline when repairs will be completed.

This story will be updated.

