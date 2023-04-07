UH-Manoa grad discovers solution to prevent spread of mysterious disease killing coral

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident has found a way to stop a disease that’s killing corals around the world.

Blake Ushijima, a University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate, and a team from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History have discovered the first effective bacterial probiotic to treat and prevent the spread of stony coral tissue loss disease.

The mysterious ailment has devastated Florida’s coral reefs since 2014 and affected coral colonies in at least 20 countries.

Ushijima, lead author of a study published in Communications Biology, found that the remedy is called McH1-7.

When given to 22 infected coral fragments, the spread of the disease slowed by 68% and stopped altogether from spreading to healthy coral colonies.

So far, amoxicillin has been the only option to stop the disease from spreading. But researchers worry the corals will build a resistance.

The probiotic treatment is now being tested on corals off Florida.

Ushijima is an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

