Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Thousands potentially impacted by breach of UH online system

Over 10,500 people may have been impacted by a breach of the University of Hawaii Maui College...
Over 10,500 people may have been impacted by a breach of the University of Hawaii Maui College online system, school officials said.(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 10,500 people may have been impacted by a breach of the University of Hawaii Maui College online system, school officials said.

UH said on Thursday that a third party potentially infiltrated the university’s network in mid-February.

The school conducted an extensive review of the files that could have been accessed and is in the process of notifying anyone who is impacted.

In the meantime, students and employees are advised to change their passwords and check their credit accounts.

No other UH networks were affected.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital.
Diver dies after being found unresponsive at Mokuleia Beach
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 156: How to teach your kids (and yourself) the Japanese way of eating mindfully
Local Connection: Maui Police Department
Officials identify body found on busy roadway in Kihei on Maui
Maui police are investigating a deadly crash that left a woman dead in Kahului Tuesday evening.
Authorities on Maui identify woman killed in pedestrian crash in Kahului