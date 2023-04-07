Thousands potentially impacted by breach of UH online system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 10,500 people may have been impacted by a breach of the University of Hawaii Maui College online system, school officials said.

UH said on Thursday that a third party potentially infiltrated the university’s network in mid-February.

The school conducted an extensive review of the files that could have been accessed and is in the process of notifying anyone who is impacted.

In the meantime, students and employees are advised to change their passwords and check their credit accounts.

No other UH networks were affected.

