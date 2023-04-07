Suspect charged following string of burglaries on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a suspect following a string of burglaries on Hawaii Island.

Tieko Tobin, 27, is accused of breaking into three businesses in Ocean View.

Police said in less than 4 hours, Tobin burglarized a restaurant, its neighboring business and a grocery store.

Despite all that, a judge granted Tobin supervised release on Thursday.

He’s due back in court on May 2.

