Suspect charged following string of burglaries on Hawaii Island

Tieko Tobin, 27
Tieko Tobin, 27(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a suspect following a string of burglaries on Hawaii Island.

Tieko Tobin, 27, is accused of breaking into three businesses in Ocean View.

Police said in less than 4 hours, Tobin burglarized a restaurant, its neighboring business and a grocery store.

Despite all that, a judge granted Tobin supervised release on Thursday.

He’s due back in court on May 2.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

