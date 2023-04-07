Suspect charged following string of burglaries on Hawaii Island
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a suspect following a string of burglaries on Hawaii Island.
Tieko Tobin, 27, is accused of breaking into three businesses in Ocean View.
Police said in less than 4 hours, Tobin burglarized a restaurant, its neighboring business and a grocery store.
Despite all that, a judge granted Tobin supervised release on Thursday.
He’s due back in court on May 2.
