State loses bid to have lawsuit filed by young climate activists thrown out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has decided to allow a lawsuit filed by young climate advocates against the state to move forward.

Fourteen young environmental advocates claim the state Department of Transportation’s priorities have led to higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

They’re suing DOT for violating their constitutional rights.

Through the lawsuit, they hope to align DOT’s actions with Legislature’s goal to address the climate emergency.

The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)

In January, Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree heard arguments on both sides.

He denied the state Department of Transportation’s motion to dismiss the case on Thursday.

They want the state to work toward making more environmentally-friendly transportation options, like bike lanes, sidewalks, and greater safety measures.

In addition, they’re calling for more charging stations for electric vehicles. and for airports and boat harbors to make biofuel and other alternative energy sources more available.

Lead plaintiff Navahine Fukumitsu said the ruling gives her hope.

“Having the state try to just move past it, like I’m not dealing with these issues, and like, I’m not going through all of these big changes because of climate change is really hurtful to me,” said Fukumitsu.

“And moving forward is a big step past it and more towards being heard.”

Leina’ala Ley, an attorney for Earthjustice, said this is the first climate lawsuit going forward in the U.S. to address transportation emissions.

“That’s why the judge’s ruling today is so meaningful because now we’re not going to just be arguing over the legal issues, we’re actually going to be talking about what are the concrete actions that the state needs to be taking to address climate change,” said Ley. “And that is really what we want to be talking about.”

Deputy Attorney General Lauren Chun released the following statement on the judge’s decision:

“The Court’s ruling today merely allows the case to proceed past the pleading stage and does not decide the merits of the Plaintiffs’ allegations. The State stands behind its record as a national leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the State will continue to pursue its ambitious climate goals.”

The trial is set for Sept. 26.

