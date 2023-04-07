Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel underscores trespassing, safety concerns

An early-morning sweep earlier this week of the abandoned Uncle Billy’s Hotel is just one of many problems facing the once-historic property.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning sweep earlier this week of the abandoned Uncle Billy’s Hotel is just one of many problems facing the once-historic property.

Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources along with state deputy sheriffs and Big Island police went through the run-down building Wednesday morning.

They found a dozen people trespassing, two of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants.

DLNR Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla says responding officers encountered a number of problems, including pollution and human waste.

Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations

“The building has fallen into disrepair,” said DLNR enforcement chief Jason Redulla. “There’s all kinds of wires and all kinds of stuff hanging from the ceiling, all over the ground. It’s just a very unsafe structure.”

Officials say squatters have long been a challenge and the hotel could be sitting for a while longer.

Real estate developer Peter Savio said he put in an offer to take over the lease years ago but withdrew due to infrastructure problems and zoning hurdles for properties in the area.

“Today, if you want to rebuild them, you cannot,” Savio explained.

“You can only build a much smaller building. They don’t have enough parking. The largest lots are not large enough. So the building area has gotten very small. You have to try to save the building that is there.”

Officers — who needed to wear N-95 masks and protective shoe coverings due to the unsafe and unsanitary conditions — swept each room and the open areas.

Savio adds another obstacle for developers is acquiring permits, a process which can take one to two years.

“If they tear it down, from the state’s perspective, what was a valuable asset now becomes almost worthless because there’s no use for it,” Savio said.

“You cannot rebuild on it other than maybe a, more like a single-family home than a hotel.”

Until a solution is found, DLNR is seeking funds to demolish the building and is contracting security to have on site.

“There’s no doubt this is going to continually be a law enforcement problem,” Redulla said. “To that extent, my officers and my agency realize that there’s going to be continual work for us to do here.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

In confidential letter, former DLNR chair says some allegations against boating chief ‘substantiated’
Former state Rep. Ty Cullen apologizes outside Hawaii federal court.
Ex-lawmaker in bribery scandal gets leniency for cooperating with FBI in separate probes
The Unity Prom, organized by Kaimuki High School, gives students with special needs a chance to...
A coming-of-age event for everyone: Unity Prom aims to bring all types of young people together
Albert Ian Schweitzer hugs his son after being set free.
‘Who Killed Dana Ireland?’: A brutal murder. A wrongful conviction. And 23 years later, a new search for answers