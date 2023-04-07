Sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel underscores trespassing, safety concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning sweep earlier this week of the abandoned Uncle Billy’s Hotel is just one of many problems facing the once-historic property.

Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources along with state deputy sheriffs and Big Island police went through the run-down building Wednesday morning.

They found a dozen people trespassing, two of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants.

DLNR Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla says responding officers encountered a number of problems, including pollution and human waste.

“The building has fallen into disrepair,” said DLNR enforcement chief Jason Redulla. “There’s all kinds of wires and all kinds of stuff hanging from the ceiling, all over the ground. It’s just a very unsafe structure.”

Officials say squatters have long been a challenge and the hotel could be sitting for a while longer.

Real estate developer Peter Savio said he put in an offer to take over the lease years ago but withdrew due to infrastructure problems and zoning hurdles for properties in the area.

“Today, if you want to rebuild them, you cannot,” Savio explained.

“You can only build a much smaller building. They don’t have enough parking. The largest lots are not large enough. So the building area has gotten very small. You have to try to save the building that is there.”

Officers — who needed to wear N-95 masks and protective shoe coverings due to the unsafe and unsanitary conditions — swept each room and the open areas.

Savio adds another obstacle for developers is acquiring permits, a process which can take one to two years.

“If they tear it down, from the state’s perspective, what was a valuable asset now becomes almost worthless because there’s no use for it,” Savio said.

“You cannot rebuild on it other than maybe a, more like a single-family home than a hotel.”

Until a solution is found, DLNR is seeking funds to demolish the building and is contracting security to have on site.

“There’s no doubt this is going to continually be a law enforcement problem,” Redulla said. “To that extent, my officers and my agency realize that there’s going to be continual work for us to do here.”

