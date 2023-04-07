LIST: Talk story with Congressman Ed Case across Oahu
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rep. Ed Case is inviting the public to his April Talk Story community meetings happening next week.
Case says this a time when the community can get a personal updates from him and address concerns.
Here’s a list of the upcoming community meetings:
- Monday, April 10
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Niu Valley Middle School
- Tuesday, April 11
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Waipahu High School
- Wednesday, April 12
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mililani Waena Elementary School
- Thursday, April 13
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pearl Ridge Elementary School
- Friday April 14
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Washington Middle School
- Saturday, April 15
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Honouliuli Middle School
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.