LIST: Talk story with Congressman Ed Case across Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rep. Ed Case is inviting the public to his April Talk Story community meetings happening next week.

Case says this a time when the community can get a personal updates from him and address concerns.

Here’s a list of the upcoming community meetings:

Monday, April 10 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Niu Valley Middle School

Tuesday, April 11 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Waipahu High School

Wednesday, April 12 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mililani Waena Elementary School

Thursday, April 13 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pearl Ridge Elementary School

Friday April 14 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Washington Middle School

Saturday, April 15 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Honouliuli Middle School



Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.