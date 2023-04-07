Tributes
LIST: Talk story with Congressman Ed Case across Oahu

Rep. Ed Case is inviting the public to his April Talk Story community meetings happening next week.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rep. Ed Case is inviting the public to his April Talk Story community meetings happening next week.

Case says this a time when the community can get a personal updates from him and address concerns.

Here’s a list of the upcoming community meetings:

  • Monday, April 10
    • 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Niu Valley Middle School
  • Tuesday, April 11
    • 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Waipahu High School
  • Wednesday, April 12
    • 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Mililani Waena Elementary School
  • Thursday, April 13
    • 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Pearl Ridge Elementary School
  • Friday April 14
    • 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Washington Middle School
  • Saturday, April 15
    • 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    • Honouliuli Middle School

