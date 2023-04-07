Tributes
Lifeguard Association hosts fundraiser for 3-year-old battling cancer

(Bitzer Ohana)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Bitzer, 3, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma and is seeking treatment in New York.

The North Shore Lifeguard Association is hosting a fundraiser Saturday to help the Bitzer family cover the growing financial costs.

James’ father, Jason, is a former longtime Honolulu lifeguard.

“Most importantly it’s for one of our own. We all want to help him and help his family get some medical care,” said Honolulu Emergency Services director Jim Ireland.

There will be live music, food, and auctions beginning at 6 p.m. at Pohaku Nui Ranch.

(Lahui Foundation)

All proceeds will go to the Bitzer Ohana.

To purchase tickets, click here.

To donate, click here.

