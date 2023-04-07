Suppliers warn labor shortage at CA ports could impact shipping to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “significant” lack of labor at Southern California ports may temporarily impact the shipping of goods to and from Hawaii, officials say.

In an email to customers, Matson said it anticipates very low productivity and serious congestion on Friday.

The company said the worker shortage began with the night shift on Thursday and has continued into Friday’s operations.

Matson said it is able to receive westbound loads but will be unable to dispatch or receive empty containers — and its unclear when labor will be made available.

Local food suppliers say they’ve been alerted by both Matson and Pasha about the labor shortages at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

They add they’re worried about what this could mean to some Hawaii residents.

“To provide clarity for what this means ― 95% of all that Hawaii residents need to eat and consume next week is either sitting at the port and not being loaded for transport or is unable altogether to be dropped off at the port,” said Chad Buck, owner and CEO of Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, in a statement.

They hope the companies can staff up quickly to keep Hawaii’s food and supplies moving.

“To make matters worse, containers of refrigerated produce and highly perishable products are losing shelf life as these vital food products are not able to move on to the ships for transport to feed Hawaii,” Buck added.

“The risk here is that the quality and shelf life will be lost as they wait on the west coast for delayed transit to the people of Hawaii.”

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and Matson and Pasha are still operating without a contract.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.