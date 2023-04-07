Kamehameha boys volleyball captures ILH Division I regular season title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ILH playoffs will run through the school on the top of the hill.

Kamehameha Kapalama took home the regular season title on Wednesday in a five set thriller against Punahou.

the two big dogs of the Interscholastic League of Honolulu were going at it at Punahou’s Hemetter fieldhouse. The Warriors toke sets one and two with the chance to sweep the buff ‘n Blu, but they couldn’t quite close it out.

It was a back and forth battle in set four, but the Puns pull it out — on the verge of their second reverse sweep of Kamehameha this year.

However, the Warriors willed their way to a win in five.

“We took the first two sets and we knew it was going to be a battle to the end and we got what we wanted.” KSK opposite Kainoa Wade told Hawaii News Now. “At the end, we kept everyone positive and confident and pulled it out.”

The 6′8″ sophomore opposite led the way for the Warriors, notching a staggering 25 kills on 65 swings, just two days after his astonishing 46 kill night against ‘Iolani.

Across the board the Kamehameha lineup showed impressive determination to get the win.

“You have to be strong, not just through skills, but mentally.” Kamehameha head coach Sava Agpoon said. “You got to make it through to the end.”

With a 7-1 record, the boys from on top of the hill are the regular season champs, clinching the one seed in league playoffs and an automatic berth into the State tournament.

“Winning this one, clinching the state of birth and the ILH tournament runs through our building.” Wade said. “So it’s going to be great to pack that out.”

Last year Kamehameha made it all the way to the state semifinals, but this year the Warriors have come out to play.

“It’s us.” KSK libero Harryzen Soares said. “We keep pushing, we have a great team this year, we wanted it last year, fell short, but this year it’s all us and we just said we wanted it more.”

