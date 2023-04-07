Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘I dreamed about this for a long time now’: Saint Louis’ Nick Herbig prepares for upcoming NFL draft

(@nickherbig_)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL Draft is just three weeks away and former Saint Louis Crusader Nick Herbig is gearing up for the big moment.

“Not so much nervousness but like a lot of uncertainty, don’t know whose gonna call me, don’t know where I’m going, don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Herbig told Hawaii News Now.

“I do know that I worked hard, I put in the time to get where I’m at,” said Herbig.

The Kauai native spent three years as an edge rusher for Wisconsin. In his junior season with the Badgers, Herbig racked up 47 total tackles with 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

Herbig had two more years of NCAA eligibility, but ultimately decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I was ready to move on, I was ready to take that next step to go to the next level. I talked to my brother, I talked to the people I trust the most and we all agreed to the same thing,” said Herbig.

Nick’s older brother Nate has spent four years in the NFL and recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March after spending his forth NFL season with the New York Jets.

Little brother Nick often goes to big brother for advice, “He’s told me control what I can because this game when it comes down to it, it’s a business, it’s cutthroat.”

Herbig will be in Arizona with his family on draft day.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Sunrise Sports: No beef with Reese in NCAA March Madness
Sunrise Sports: No beef with Reese in NCAA March Madness
Two Hawaii golfers win at Drive, Chip and Putt National Championships
Two Hawaii golfers win at Drive, Chip and Putt National Championships
The overall winners, from left, Ashley Kim of the Girls 7-9 division, Knox Mason of the Boys...
Two Hawaii golfers win at Drive, Chip and Putt National Championships
The Campbell High School Lady Sabers are on a tear of the OIA. Currently undefeated in league...
Campbell softball looks to make it back to diamond supremacy