‘I dreamed about this for a long time now’: Saint Louis’ Nick Herbig prepares for upcoming NFL draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL Draft is just three weeks away and former Saint Louis Crusader Nick Herbig is gearing up for the big moment.

“Not so much nervousness but like a lot of uncertainty, don’t know whose gonna call me, don’t know where I’m going, don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Herbig told Hawaii News Now.

“I do know that I worked hard, I put in the time to get where I’m at,” said Herbig.

The Kauai native spent three years as an edge rusher for Wisconsin. In his junior season with the Badgers, Herbig racked up 47 total tackles with 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

Herbig had two more years of NCAA eligibility, but ultimately decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I was ready to move on, I was ready to take that next step to go to the next level. I talked to my brother, I talked to the people I trust the most and we all agreed to the same thing,” said Herbig.

Nick’s older brother Nate has spent four years in the NFL and recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March after spending his forth NFL season with the New York Jets.

Little brother Nick often goes to big brother for advice, “He’s told me control what I can because this game when it comes down to it, it’s a business, it’s cutthroat.”

Herbig will be in Arizona with his family on draft day.

