Honoring Howard Tagomori; Maui’s ‘forward-thinking’ police chief

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui residents are remembering a special leader in the community – retired Police Chief Howard Tagomori.

Tagomori died on March 3rd at the age of 82.

“Howard was one of those once-in-a-lifetime type leaders,” said well-respected retired Maui Police Chief Tom Phillips.

“He was our protector,” said Tagomori’s daughter Kris Fujikawa.

“One of the greatest leaders that have come from the soil of Maui County,” said Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana, Maui County’s managing director and former deputy police chief.

Phillips said the Maui Police Department – and community – are better today because of Chief Tagomori.

“He learned about community policing and he brought it to Maui,” Phillips said. “He brought in training and he trained us in community policing and what it is and how you use it.”

Tagomori was born in 1940 and raised in Puunene. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1958 then joined the Army.

He became a Honolulu police officer in 1963. Then he joined the Maui Police Department in 1966.

Tagomori served as the head of the county’s police force for a decade before retiring in 1998.

During his tenure, he upgraded police service weapons, created the department’s Special Response Team, was instrumental in the construction of the Wailuku Police Station and made MPD the first police department in the state to attain national accreditation.

“Put the defibrillator to save people’s lives in our patrol cars, first in the state. He took us from revolvers to Glocks, he vested us, upgraded our radio,” Akana said. “He modernized our training … he was a big proponent of our approach determines response.”

After Tagomori retired from MPD, he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the state of Hawaii.

However, those who knew him best say his greatest role was being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

“I’m glad that he had the years he had with my daughters and with my nephew. Because they will always remember that,” Fujikawa said. “He made the biggest impact on them. He was their hero.”

Tagomori’s services is next Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kahului Union Church. Viewing is from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The service is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial is at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

