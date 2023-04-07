HFD: 4 displaced, dog injured following early morning 2-alarm house fire in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early morning two-alarm house fire in Makaha on Thursday left four people displaced and a dog injured, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Lahaina Street.

Upon arrival, crews said they found “heavy fire” coming from the ground floor of the two-story home.

Four adult were able to get out but HFD said they found a dog on the second floor, suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

They gave the dog life support treatment until it could be transferred to the Hawaiian Humane Society.

No other injuries were reported and the Red Cross is helping the residents.

Officials said the fire was extinguished at 2:40 a.m.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

About two hours later, police said they were responding to a burglary on the same block but it’s not clear whether the incidents are connected.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.