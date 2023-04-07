First Alert Forecast: Trade winds to hold steady with possible increase in showers this Easter weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We will get regular trade wind weather, decreasing slightly from the moderate trades from Thursday.

Maui and Hawaii Island will get an increase in showers over the windward areas before spreading westward during the afternoon. Total rainfall will be light.

High clouds will thicken as an upper trough to the west drifts eastward.

Surf along east-facing shores will generally remain rough and choppy, but will subtly subside this weekend in response to the lighter winds.

Eastside surf will become more rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback.

Surf will remain small on the north and west sides until the arrival of a small, medium period swell mid next week. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future as very small, short period southeast to southwest swells roll in.

