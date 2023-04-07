Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 156: How to teach your kids (and yourself) the Japanese way of eating mindfully

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marie Akisawa is the author of “Eating the Shokuiku Way: The Japanese Guide to Raising Kids with Healthy Food Habits.”

The chef and nutritionist explains how the Japanese-style of eating only until you’re 80% full and eating mindfully can lead to healthier food choices and portions.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 155: Meet Iam Tongi, whose ‘American Idol’ audition made us all cry
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world would need to slash nearly...
PODCAST: UN report highlights ‘urgency’ to implement Hawaii’s climate action plan
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 154: How to overcome fear of failure and follow your dreams
Repairing Earth
PODCAST: UN report highlights 'urgency' in adapting Hawaii's climate action plans