Episode 156: How to teach your kids (and yourself) the Japanese way of eating mindfully

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marie Akisawa is the author of “Eating the Shokuiku Way: The Japanese Guide to Raising Kids with Healthy Food Habits.”

The chef and nutritionist explains how the Japanese-style of eating only until you’re 80% full and eating mindfully can lead to healthier food choices and portions.

