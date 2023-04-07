Tributes
Elderly pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car while waiting at bus stop

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Kalihi that seriously injured a 76-year-old woman Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on North School Street near Old Palama Street.

According to Honolulu police, a male driver — who has yet to be identified — was speeding westbound on North School Street when he sideswiped a 44-year-old female motorist driving eastbound.

As a result of the initial crash, the man’s vehicle spun out and was struck by another car operated by a 36-year-old male motorist also traveling eastbound.

Investigators said the spun-out vehicle subsequently rammed into a 76-year-old female pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop.

They said the suspect eventually fled the scene on foot reportedly heading westbound on North School Street.

The elderly pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The 44-year-old female motorist and 36-year-old male motorist were not injured.

HPD said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

An investigation is ongoing.

