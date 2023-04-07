Public input sought for East Maui tourism management pilot program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui officials are seeking community-based proposals on a pilot program to manage tourism in East Maui.

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau is collaborating with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to develop the program which will address visitor impacts to “hotspot” areas.

Those locations include:

Nailiiliaele Stream (also known as Bamboo Forest)

Waikamoi Falls, Kaihalulu (also known as Red Sand Beach)

Waioka (also known as Venus Pools)

Honolewa (also known as South Wailua Falls)

Officials said the purpose of the program is to develop community-driven plans to protect the local environment and promote responsible tourism.

The deadline for applicants to submit proposals is May 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to review and download the “Request for Proposal” form prior to submitting.

For more information on the pilot program, click here.

A virtual informational meeting will be held next Tuesday at noon via Zoom. To register, click here.

