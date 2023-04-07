Co-conspirator of alleged crime boss accused of witness tampering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities have arrested one of the men accused of conspiring with alleged crime boss Michael Miske.

Preston Kimoto had been free on bond after being charged in the so-called “Miske Enterprise.”

But he’s now accused of threatening a woman and telling her not to cooperate with FBI agents working the case.

Kimoto’s is held at the Federal Detention Center.

He ― along with Miske and five others ― are set to stand trial on April 17.

