Co-conspirator of alleged crime boss accused of witness tampering
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities have arrested one of the men accused of conspiring with alleged crime boss Michael Miske.
Preston Kimoto had been free on bond after being charged in the so-called “Miske Enterprise.”
But he’s now accused of threatening a woman and telling her not to cooperate with FBI agents working the case.
Kimoto’s is held at the Federal Detention Center.
He ― along with Miske and five others ― are set to stand trial on April 17.
