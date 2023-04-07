Tributes
Co-conspirator of alleged crime boss accused of witness tampering

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits trial.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities have arrested one of the men accused of conspiring with alleged crime boss Michael Miske.

Preston Kimoto had been free on bond after being charged in the so-called “Miske Enterprise.”

But he’s now accused of threatening a woman and telling her not to cooperate with FBI agents working the case.

Kimoto’s is held at the Federal Detention Center.

He ― along with Miske and five others ― are set to stand trial on April 17.

