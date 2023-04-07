Celebrating 60 years, Hawaii Polo Club preparing for a day full of Easter fun and festivities

MOKULEIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marking 60 years, the Hawaii Polo Club is preparing for a fun-filled Easter Sunday.

“Polo Sundays” are also making a comeback this weekend with multiple polo matches slated.

Families can expect lots of fun and festivities, including an Easter bunny and egg hut and oceanfront tailgating.

There will also be ono food featuring a sunset concert by Hawaii’s own John Cruz.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at 68-411 Farrington Highway.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

