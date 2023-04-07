Ex-lawmaker in bribery scandal gets leniency for cooperating with FBI in separate probes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former state Rep. Ty Cullen was sentenced to two years in federal prison in a sprawling wastewater bribery scandal Thursday.

And prosecutors hinted that his cooperation would lead to more prosecutions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said Cullen began cooperating immediately after his arrest in January 2021.

That means he would have been a sitting lawmaker and vice chair of the House Finance Committee while he was assisting the FBI for over a year.

In return, prosecutors recommended a downward departure from the usual sentencing guidelines, asking the judge to approve a motion for substantial cooperation.

“The full expectation would be that you’re going to give a full accounting of your conduct and the conduct of others,” Sorenson said. “And then in some instances, you may agree to some other forms of cooperative activity.”

Asked if that meant helping in a sting, Sorenson said: “I’ll let you fill in the dots.”

“We felt that it warranted the motion that we filed. And we’re hopeful that it will result in in in more prosecutions,” Sorenson said.

Cullen pleaded guilty last year to honest services wire fraud and has already paid $30,000 in restitution.

That’s equal to how much in bribes he collected over five years while using his position as vice chair of the House Finance Committee to help wastewater company owner Milton Choy.

The FBI began investigating Choy in connection with suspicions he was bribing Maui county wastewater officials in return for contracts when he agreed to cooperate against Cullen. Based on court records, then-Sen. J. Kalani English, who was Senate majority leader, solicited Choy for bribes while he was already cooperating.

Initially, Cullen’s and English’s cases seemed to be merged, but that was apparently only because they were both arrested within days of each other after accepting envelopes of cash.

“The type of assistance we got from Mr. Cullen was the type that was of assistance to us, in building cases, possible cases for the future,” Sorenson said.

The prosecutor refused to be any more detailed than that.

But in court, he told the judge the cases “revealed a seamy underbelly of corruption all too common in Hawaii government.”

Federal probation officials calculated Cullen’s sentence in the same range as English, who was sentenced to 40 months and a $100,000 fine.

The judge the accepted the prosecutor’s request to depart to a lower range, 24-30 months.

Cullen tearfully apologized in court, saying, “I am ashamed of what I did, I know it didn’t impact just myself, it impacted many people.”

Pausing to compose himself as attorney Birney Bervar held his back, Cullen went on: “I wanna say I am sorry for my family who stayed behind me, my friends, the court, the community and the people of Hawaii.”

Cullen had supportive letters from friends and family, including Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.

Judge Susan Oki Mollway agreed to the lower range, although she called Cullen’s behavior “a grievous breach of the public trust, motivated by greed and it stretched out over years.”

She also said, “To your credit you’ve accepted responsibility and expressed remorse which I believe is genuine.”

Robert Harris, director of the Hawaii Ethics Commission, said the sentence was appropriate.

“The public corruption crime that was committed shook the foundation of our democracy,” Harris said. “I appreciate that it was a significant sentence, I do think it is a good deterrence.”

