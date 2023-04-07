Amid harassment claims, family of Hawaii Island man fatally shot by police files wrongful death suit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Kona man who was fatally shot by Big Island police officers last month has filed a wrongful death suit.

The suit comes as Kainoa Kahele-Bishop’s relatives and Big Island police have accused each other of harassment and terroristic threatening.

The suit, which was filed in Hilo Circuit Court, alleges 32-year-old Kahele-Bishop posed no danger to Detectives Justin Gaspar and Chad Taniyama when they fired into the stolen Chevy Malibu that he was driving on March 10.

“When the police fired their guns, they had a guy who was just simply trying to evade them,” said the family’s lawyer, Eric Seitz.

“He had not been accused or charged with any serious offense and he hadn’t done anything to threaten or harm them. The parameters for use of deadly force in this country have been established now for 30 or 40 years. This case is not even close.”

Big Island police officials declined comment on the lawsuit due to the pending litigation.

But the department previously said the detectives fired at Kahele-Bishop — a parole violator with past theft convictions — because he refused to show his hands then reached for an object.

Police also said they later recovered a sawed-off shotgun, an unloaded rifle, and more than 25 rounds of ammunition in the car.

Seitz also alleged that police officers harassed family members at the crime scene and at the Kona Police Station.

Cell phone video provided by the family shows the family driving to the police station to file a harassment complaint against Gaspar as they followed the officer’s white SUV into the parking lot.

The video then shows Gaspar pointing a gun at their car, whose passengers included a young child. The video also shows police officers assisting Gaspar in arresting a male passenger, Kahele-Bishop’s brother Jake.

Jake Kahele-Bishop was later indicted for threatening Gaspar and resisting arrest.

Seitz said the arrest is part of the cover-up for the shooting death of Kainoa Kahele-Bishop.

“They’re not armed. They’re driving into the police station to report that they’ve been harassed and this guy comes out of his car and as you see points a gun at him,” said Seitz.

