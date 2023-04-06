‘Who Killed Dana Ireland?’: A brutal murder. A wrongful conviction. And 23 years later, a new search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the afternoon of Christmas Eve 1991, 23-year-old Dana Ireland left her parents’ home in Puna for a bike ride and never returned.

Good Samaritans called 911 after finding her mangled bicycle, a shoe, and clumps of hair ― but no rider.

Thirty minutes later and five miles away, Ireland was found in the bushes of a fishing trail, nude from the waist down and barely conscious. She died at the hospital from blood loss and multiple traumatic injuries.

A decade later, three Hawaii Island men would be convicted for her murder, the shocking details of which reverberated around the entire state. But the story doesn’t end there: An exoneration based in large part on advances in DNA technology turned the Dana Ireland murder into a cold case rather than a solved one.

Amid the questions about how the investigation and prosecution were handled, there is also a more fundamental one: If the people who served time for Ireland’s murder didn’t do it, who did?

Who killed Dana Ireland?

Ireland was visiting family on Hawaii Island when she was murdered, and the horrific crime practically tore the community apart. Statewide media coverage was dogged; the investigation intense.

But despite all that, years went by with no suspects in custody and no charges.

A reward for information grew, but still there was no break in the case.

Then in May 1994, John Gonsalves reached out to Hawaii County police. Gonsalves was wrapped up in a large cocaine conspiracy, facing decades in prison.

But after his conversation with investigators, the drug case was closed and Gonsalves only got probation.

That’s because he told police that his half-brother ― Frank Pauline ― had important information about the Ireland case. Pauline named brothers Albert Ian and Shawn Schweitzer as the killers.

Dana Ireland was just 23 when she was brutally murdered on Hawaii Island. (Hawaii News Now)

The Schweitzers lived in the same neighborhood as the Pauline family and the neighbors didn’t get along.

Pauline claimed he was there when the Schweitzers attacked Ireland.

“They ran over Dana Ireland, stuffed her in a trunk and took her to another location,” Pauline told police at the time. “They started having sex with the girl. Started biting her. Everything else happened after that.”

Pauline was already in prison at the time, serving 10 years for an unrelated sex assault and theft.

In July 1996, a little over two years after Gonsalves spoke to police, Pauline recanted his story, saying he’d made it all up because his half-brother had asked him to make a deal so they could both get out of prison. “I can make up one story. I can bulls***. These guys going believe me. All I care about is saving my brother’s ass,” he told police.

“And my brother telling me the worst thing that can happen to you is they going give you perjury.”

But perjury was not one of the crimes Pauline was indicted for on July 30, 1997.

His statements had backfired and he was charged with rape, kidnapping and murder.

Later that same year, the Schweitzer brothers were charged, too. Gonsalves, meanwhile, stuck to the script that had gotten the major drug conspiracy charges against him dropped. He testified in court against his half-brother, Frank Pauline.

No DNA match

In the 1990s, DNA technology was fairly new to the crime-solving process.

Shortly after their arrests, authorities collected DNA samples from Pauline and the Schweitzers.

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office also tested bodily fluids from the gurney sheet used when Ireland was transported to the hospital and swabs from her rape kit. It was a surprise to law enforcement that all the samples excluded Pauline and the Schweitzer brothers. Based on those results, charges against them were dismissed.

But that didn’t stop the prosecution from continuing to pursue them.

Law enforcement simply said there must have been another person involved.

That’s even though other pieces of evidence also pointed away from the three men. Dental impressions did not match what investigators believed was a bite mark on the victim’s chest. Police found no traces of Ireland’s blood or hair in Albert Ian Schweitzer’s Volkswagen Beetle ― a car he didn’t own until a month after Ireland was murdered.

Still, prosecutors kept moving forward. On May 5, 1999, with the statute of limitations days away for some of the Ireland crimes, police got what they considered was another break in the case.

Inmate Michael Ortiz came forward.

He was an associate of Gonsalves’ and was also in jail for theft with the Schweitzers before the charges against them were dismissed. In interviews with authorities, Ortiz claimed Schweitzer confessed to him.

And, just two weeks later, Pauline and the Schweitzers were indicted ― again.

The brothers denied any involvement in the Ireland attack, saying they were with family on Christmas Eve 1991.

‘We’re not afraid of the evidence’

The first to go to trial for Ireland’s murder was Frank Pauline.

The proceedings were emotional, even explosive at times.

On the witness stand, Louise Ireland recalled getting that first call about what had happened to her daughter. “She said something awful has happened. She said there’s a bicycle, in the road, a shoe and hair,” Ireland recounted.

The horrible details of Dana Ireland’s injuries were also laid out for the jury.

“I got ahold of her arm and said let me help you up,” witness Ida Smith said, “and she started to scream in pain.”

But the witnesses who actually linked Pauline to the crime had questionable backgrounds ― and some had a lot to gain by pointing the finger. Among them was Gonsalves, the drug dealer, who got out of prison for coming forward.

Witness William Chung, for example, claimed Pauline confessed to him.

But when asked, he couldn’t even identify Pauline in the courtroom.

The jury was also shown Dana Ireland’s bike, shorts, top, underwear and a JimmyZ t-shirt that was recovered from the scene. Not one of those items had DNA from Pauline or the Schweitzers.

The sperm on her clothes and the rape kit swabs came back to an unknown male.

Pauline’s defense attorney told the jury more than a dozen people were tested and not one matched.

To get around the lack of scientific evidence, Deputy Prosecutor Lincoln Ashida insisted that the Jimmy’Z t-shirt that was covered in Dana Ireland’s blood belonged to Pauline. “We’re not afraid of that evidence we embrace it,” Ashida said at the time. “That same DNA technology works both ways ― for the defense and the prosecution.”

The DNA did not match any of the three defendants but instead, matched one, unidentified male.

Pauline’s attorney said the shirt wasn’t even the right size.

Still, the jury found there was enough to convict Pauline.

‘I’m going to win’

Albert Ian Schweitzer’s trial was next.

He watched what happened during Pauline’s trial ― a quick guilty verdict. So he was surprised when prosecutors, despite that victory, came at him with an offer.

They offered me 20 years probation, I said no. I had nothing to do with this.

“They offered me 20 years probation, I said no,” Schweitzer said, in a recent interview. “I had nothing to do with this. Pauline is already convicted. These guys are now offering me 10 years probation for something I didn’t do.

“I’m going in there like ... I’m going to win.”

The prosecution insisted that Schweitzer’s VW Beetle was the car that struck Ireland on her bike then drove her badly injured body to the fishing trail where she was found.

That’s even though witnesses described seeing a pickup truck in the area.

The prosecution also used evidence presented during Pauline’s trial.

Despite the flaws in the prosecution’s case, Schweitzer was convicted.

After the verdict was read, Dana Ireland’s father approached Schweitzer’s father in court.

Jerry Schweitzer still remembers the moment, which hushed a packed courtroom. “The girl’s dad, I don’t think he really believed that that was a fair trial,” Jerry Schweitzer said. “Because after the trial, he told me he was sorry.”

John Ireland said to reporters later, “I told his father, he had my sympathy.”

Fliers like this were posted in the rural Hawaii Island community where the Schweitzers lived. (Hawaii News Now)

“I think the parents are going to be ostracized. They’ve got a heck of a lot to go through.”

He was right. The Schweitzer family was maligned in the community for many years.

“Bumper stickers, posters,” Jerry Schweitzer recalled. “People calling up and threatening us.”

“The writing on the wall’

After his brother was convicted, Shawn Schweitzer was in line to be tried.

But after seeing what happened at the first two trials, he and his family had a change of heart, worrying the justice system would fail them again.

Shawn Schweitzer ended up pleading guilty to lesser charges ― kidnapping and manslaughter ― to avoid trial.

“At that point, pretty much the writing was on the wall,” he told Hawaii News Now, in a recent interview.

“He didn’t want to take it,” older brother Ian added. “He said, ‘No way. I’m not leaving.’ I said, ‘No. Go home to your kids.’ He had three babies.”

Part of the deal with prosecutors: Shawn Schweitzer had to blame his brother and Frank Pauline for Ireland’s murder and take a lie detector test to show he was being honest while admitting to and providing details of the crime.

On March 24, 2000, a polygraph examiner from the state Attorney General’s office administered the test.

Albert Ian Schweitzer was found guilty of murder in 2000.

The report, according to court documents, shows “Schweitzer did, in fact, display criteria indicative of deception” when describing details of what happened.

“When Shawn tried to discuss his involvement it showed that he was being deceptive, i.e., he was lying about being involved,” Hawaii Innocence Project co-Director Ken Lawson told Hawaii News Now.

That could have disqualified him from pleading guilty, but oddly it didn’t.

And this is apparently why: The polygraph report says it was routed to the Prosecutor’s Office on April 6, 2000. But weeks later, in court, Deputy Prosecutor Lincoln Ashida relayed a different message to the judge. According to court transcripts, Ashida said Schweitzer “did pass the polygraph finding that he was not deceptive to any of the questions.”

Shawn Schweitzer says he still carries the guilty of his false testimony, 23 years later.

Ashida told the judge that “knowing that he (Shawn Schweitzer) never passed the polygraph, which is troublesome,” Lawson said. “Once you pull the polygraph card out and the DNA doesn’t match anybody, the whole house comes crumbling down.”

Schweitzer later admitted that he was lying about it all ― that he had nothing to do with the violent attack on Dana Ireland but that he took the deal to avoid more time behind bars.

He said in a recent HNN interview that “it was a family decision. I don’t think my family would have stayed together or my parents would be as good as they are now if I wasn’t around.”

His brother, Ian, recalled the thinking: “There’s no sense in two brothers being locked up. It’s double financial stress and that would have probably killed my mom, you know, and dad.”

“So you told him to take it?” HNN asked him.

“Yes,” he replied.

Shawn Schweitzer still regrets taking a plea deal, but he didn't see another way out.

‘Years of disappointment’

Shawn Schweitzer was sentenced to five years probation with credit for time served, 18 months.

He still has immense guilt about making the deal and implicating his brother.

And as the months and years ticked by, he and his family also struggled with the stain of the case.

“I went through many years of disappointment, had hard time to find a job,” Shawn Schweitzer said, adding that community members made remarks about the case for years after.

The Dana Ireland case garnered headlines for years in Hawaii.

“When my children were in elementary and intermediate, they always had other people like, you know, talk behind their back,” he said. So it was a relief when he learned that another set of legal eyes were looking over his brother’s case.

‘Up and down for so long’

In 2005, Ian Schweitzer applied for a case review from the Innocence Project. Based in New York, the Hawaii Innocence Project was in its infancy at the time.

Five years later, in 2010, the review started to pick up steam. University of Hawaii law students worked with attorneys, professors and staff, sifting through the old records that filled boxes and files.

And Hawaii County prosecutors did not stand in the way.

They allowed the Innocence Project to review the case to determine if the wrong men were convicted.

We got to wait for the final results because, I mean, we’ve been up and down for so long.

All that work paid off.

On Jan. 23 ― 23 years after a jury found Schweitzer guilty ― his legal team filed a motion that asked the court to throw out the conviction based on new evidence and information.

A hearing on the matter was set for the next day.

Hours after that motion was filed, state deputy sheriffs pulled Schweitzer from Arizona’s Saguaro Correctional Center and escorted him on multiple flights to get to Hilo in time for the hearing.

He didn’t know what was going on, but he knew he was heading home.

Meanwhile, loved ones were gathering with his legal team at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel for a restless night.

‘It’s been extremely, extremely difficult,” his mom, Linda, told HNN that evening.

“We got to wait for the final results because, I mean, we’ve been up and down for so long,” his father, Jerry, added. “And just gotta wait for that last moment.”

‘You don’t get that back’

During Ian Schweitzer’s many years in prison, his parents tried to visit him as often as they could.

But once he was moved to Saguaro in Eloy, Ariz., the visits dropped off. The long flight then the long drive from Phoenix was difficult on them, particularly on Linda Schweitzer, who was battling breast cancer at the time.

“We only got to see him once. And health issues, I couldn’t get over there,” he said.

That one time in the Arizona prison, her son said something to her that still stings.

“He said, ‘Mom, don’t come back. Because I don’t want to watch you walk away from me again.’”

“That was hard,” she said, choking up.

The Schweitzers faced losing both sons to wrongful convictions.

Schweitzer also choked up when recalling those words.

He was just 26 years old when he was arrested; his son was just an infant. He’s now 51 years old.

In those years behind bars, he missed his brother’s wedding and other life-changing family moments.

On the night before that trial in Hilo, Shawn Schweitzer described to HNN just how tough the decades had been.

“Just him not being there in our family,” Schweitzer said.

“He’s an uncle, he was missed. You know how sometimes you need that person. You don’t get that back. He’s been very missed in my life, and my children and grandchildren.”

After a long night in the hotel, the family gathered early the next morning at the Hilo courthouse.

They were anxious to see Ian Schweitzer, who had only arrived on island hours earlier. Dressed in an aloha shirt provided by his legal team, Schweitzer smiled when he was brought into the courtroom.

His hands were still cuffed with a belly chain.

‘The technology got better’

The new evidence was presented to the court in categories.

First up was DNA expert Nancy Dinh.

Attorney Susan Freidman, of the New York Innocence Project, carefully went through each piece of evidence that multiple labs tested in recent years ― traces of sperm, the stick and comb from Dana Ireland’s rape kit.

There was also DNA recovered from the Jimmy’Z t-shirt, which the prosecution insisted belonged to Frank Pauline.

All the items were tested again using advanced methods not available during the original trials. “The technology it got better,” Dinh explained. “It got improved in a sense that we can now see things that we could not see before.”

In 2000, law enforcement said the shirt had too much of Ireland’s blood to test for any other DNA contributors.

But scientists reviewing the evidence for the Innocence Project were able to separate her blood from other DNA found on the shirt ― sperm and sweat from the armpit were also recovered.

This was the exchange on the matter in court:

Freidman: “Who is the source of the sperm found on the Jimmy’Z t shirt?”

Dinh: “The source of the sperm is unknown male no. 1.”

Freidman: “Is that the same source of the male DNA found on the armpit cutting?”

Dinh: “Yes.”

According to the new analysis, “unknown male no. 1″ was the only male contributor of all the DNA evidence at the scene and on Ireland’s body.

Following Dinh’s testimony, an expert in tire tread evidence testified remotely, telling the court that Schweitzer’s Beetle could not have realistically made the impressions left behind at both crime scenes.

Rather, he believed it was a larger vehicle ― a truck, SUV or a van.

Dentist Adam Freeman was the last to take the stand. Ireland had an injury on her left breast that prosecutors originally said was a human bite mark. But Freeman said it wasn’t a bite mark.

“This particular case is a poster child for bad forensic sciences for where bite marks are flawed,” he testified.

‘The conviction is vacated’

The testimony wrapped up late in the day and then Circuit Court Judge Peter Kubota ruled.

“The new DNA evidence, the tire tread evidence, the bite mark evidence and Shawn Schweitzer’s recantation conclusively proves that in a new trial, a jury would likely reach a different verdict of acquittal,” Kubota told the court.

“So therefore the conviction of Albert Ian Schweitzer for murder in the second-degree, kidnapping and sex assault in th first-degree is hereby vacated and Mr. Schweitzer shall be released immediately from custody.”

With those words ― coming 23 years after a jury found him guilty and 25 after he was arrested ― Ian Schweitzer was suddenly a free man.

The judge wasn’t done, though.

In a moving moment, Kubota addressed Schweitzer directly about his wrongful imprisonment.

“You got one third of your life ahead of you. You can live it being angry and resentful at the process or the people that put you there or you can live it with a new freedom,” Kubota said.

“I suggest that since you have your whole family here, you hug and love your family and live a fulfilled life and make the best of the next one third of your life.”

In addition to throwing out the conviction, the judge also dismissed the indictment.

That means Schweitzer has no criminal case pending.

After the cuffs were removed, Schweitzer embraced his legal team and then his family members ― some he hadn’t seen in decades. His mother sobbed in his arms. Then, his sister.

His son, who was just a baby when Schweitzer went to prison, was also in the courtroom and the two embraced.

Also waiting with a smile and open arms was his younger brother, Shawn.

Following the exoneration, Shawn Schweitzer’s attorney is also now working to get his conviction vacated, too.

And Pauline’s attorney has already filed for a dismissal ― posthumously. Pauline died in prison in 2015.

Albert Ian Schweitzer was a young father when he was sent to prison. Now free, he's trying to rebuild relationships.

‘You have to be patient’

And what about “unknown male no. 1″ ― the source of all the male DNA at the scene?

Lawson, of the Hawaii Innocence Project, said the evidence has been uploaded into a national database.

“We haven’t gotten a hit,” he said.

But Barry Scheck, of the New York Innocence Project, isn’t giving up hope.

“You have to be patient with these processes,” he said. “I’m always amazed at the number of cases where we have exonerated people. And then 10, 15, 20 years later, we find the person who did it.”

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen released this statement on the case:

“Over the last three years, his office has shared information and re-examined forensic evidence.” He added, “We remain committed to identifying ‘unknown male no. 1′ and seeking justice for Dana Ireland and her `ohana.”

Ireland’s parents have died. Her sister lives on the East Coast, but could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the case without prejudice so the state can try again.

Ashida, the former prosecuting attorney in the Ireland case, said in a statement that “another trial, prosecution and conviction is possible” against Schweitzer based upon other admissible and incriminating evidence.

He said because of that, he could not comment on the case.

‘Everything’s changed’

As for Schweitzer, he says going from prisoner to free person has been a tough transition.

He’s working to reconnect with loved ones ― and just reconnect with the world.

“Everything’s changed, you know? I don’t even know how to use a phone,” he told HNN. “I gotta get a driver’s license. I literally have to learn how to do everything again.”

Schweitzer was a nurse at the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital on Kauai when he was arrested.

He would be close to retirement now if he hadn’t been imprisoned.

When he was released on January 24, he had no money, job training or mental health treatment. And adjusting to life outside prison walls has been more of a challenge than he anticipated.

He says he feels anxious most days and he cleans to calm down.

He’s also working to get into a daily routine.

“I’ve been told what to do, just, for so many years,” he said.

Schweitzer could be eligible for compensation for his wrongful imprisonment under a law passed in 2015 that allows exonerees to collect $50,000 for every year spent in prison.

But it’s not an easy process to navigate. His legal team is working to get him compensated.

In the meantime, he tries to educate others about wrongful convictions, speaking to law students and public groups on behalf of the Hawaii Innocence Project, which represented him for free.

I’ve been told what to do, just, for so many years.

All the attention is foreign to him after being vilified by the community for so long.

His story now draws a crowd and he hopes that at least future lawyers are listening. He wants them to know “not just textbook, but what the system is really about,” he said. “I got robbed of half my life, you know, and it’s tough.”

Legal experts say a wrongful conviction creates many new victims to a crime.

A justice system blinded by political pressure failed Ian Schweitzer and his family and stole decades of his life.

It failed Dana Ireland and her family. And it allowed “unknown male no. 1″ to get away with murder.

Today, in the wake of Schweitzer’s exoneration, law enforcement has reopened the murder case, using genealogy and DNA techniques in a new bid to find the man who killed Dana Ireland on Christmas Eve 1991.

