TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming utility pole replacement to affect Kakaako traffic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Electric Company wants the public to be aware of upcoming utility pole replacement work that will affect streets in Kakaako.

The work will affect Kamani and Waimanu streets from Monday, April 10 through Wednesday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Street parking will also be restricted and there will lane closures in the vicinity.

The specific impact on the area is as follows:

On Monday, no street parking will be permitted on both sides of Kamani Street between Ilaniwai and Queen streets.

On Tuesday, April 11, all lanes on Waimanu Street that enters Kamakee Street from Queen, behind Hawaii Gas, will be closed and no street parking permitted. All driveways to local businesses will also be restricted.

All lanes on Kamani Steet, between Kawaiahao and Queen streets, will be closed and no street parking will be permitted on Wednesday, April 12. There will also be parking restrictions near the intersections of Kamani and Kawaiahao and Kamani and Queen as well as restricted access into local business driveways during this time frame.

