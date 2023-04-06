Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming utility pole replacement to affect Kakaako traffic

Hearings on NextEra deal to buy HECO wrap up with no timeline for decision
Hearings on NextEra deal to buy HECO wrap up with no timeline for decision
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Electric Company wants the public to be aware of upcoming utility pole replacement work that will affect streets in Kakaako.

The work will affect Kamani and Waimanu streets from Monday, April 10 through Wednesday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Street parking will also be restricted and there will lane closures in the vicinity.

The specific impact on the area is as follows:

  • On Monday, no street parking will be permitted on both sides of Kamani Street between Ilaniwai and Queen streets.
  • On Tuesday, April 11, all lanes on Waimanu Street that enters Kamakee Street from Queen, behind Hawaii Gas, will be closed and no street parking permitted. All driveways to local businesses will also be restricted.
  • All lanes on Kamani Steet, between Kawaiahao and Queen streets, will be closed and no street parking will be permitted on Wednesday, April 12. There will also be parking restrictions near the intersections of Kamani and Kawaiahao and Kamani and Queen as well as restricted access into local business driveways during this time frame.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
Maui woman’s $160,000 dream home makeover turns into a nightmare — and a cautionary tale
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

City officials say it takes a good eye to distinguish official city parking meter stickers from...
City scrambles to remove phony parking meter stickers that direct people to fraudulent site
No street parking allowed in Lanikai over holiday weekend
Parking restricted along popular Windward coastline for Easter weekend
Albert Ian Schweitzer hugs his son after being set free.
‘Who Killed Dana Ireland?’: A brutal murder. A wrongful conviction. And 23 years later, a new search for answers
Who killed Dana Ireland
HOW TO WATCH: ‘Who Killed Dana Ireland,’ an HNN Investigates documentary