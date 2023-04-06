Parking restricted along popular Windward coastline for Easter weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers! The city is implementing temporary parking restrictions in Kailua and Lanikai over the holiday weekend.

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaohao shoreline, city administrators have implemented the restrictions from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Parking will be restricted in Kailua on Makalii Drive and on all streets and shoulder areas of Mokulua and Aalapapa drives in Lanikai, city officials said.

Parking at Makalii Place, the road closest to Kailua Beach Park, will also be restricted as well as all cross streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.