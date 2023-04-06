Though often overlooked, fishermen say swordfish has a place on your table

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spring time is swordfish season in the pacific and Hawaii fisherman are reeling them in.

While many local fish buyers look for the best price and quality when it comes to Ahi, many in the industry say swordfish is often an unappreciated and under-utilized commodity for the region.

It’s often shipped out, away from the islands. But fishermen are trying to change that — they say swordfish has a place at your table.

“It really hasn’t caught on the way that ahi, opah and marlin have. Those products have kind of grown in the local culture over the years and we really want to start educating the public, especially residents, on the value and high quality that swordfish can bring to their dinner table,” said Michael Goto from the United Fishing Agency.

Because it comes in such abundance, the volume that the boats bring in allows restaurants like Niko’s at Pier 38 to create delicious dishes at a very affordable price point.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now and we know swordfish. One of the best ways to prepare it is to marinate the filet overnight in a pesto sauce, grill it on both sides and serve over pasta. It’s a very simple dish, ready to go and super moist,” said Nico Chaize, owner of Nico’s.

Goto said what makes swordfish even better is its sustainability.

“They’re generally well-managed and caught using more sustainable fishing methods,” Goto explained.

Swordfish season runs through May and because demand locally is lower, you’re likely to get a better deal. Swordfish goes for about $5 - $8 per pound at wholesale, while quality tuna can sell for double that.

