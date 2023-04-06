Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Though often overlooked, fishermen say swordfish has a place on your table

Spring time is swordfish season in the pacific and Hawaii fisherman are reeling them in. Some say it's one of Hawaii's best kept secrets.
By Casey Lund
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spring time is swordfish season in the pacific and Hawaii fisherman are reeling them in.

While many local fish buyers look for the best price and quality when it comes to Ahi, many in the industry say swordfish is often an unappreciated and under-utilized commodity for the region.

It’s often shipped out, away from the islands. But fishermen are trying to change that — they say swordfish has a place at your table.

“It really hasn’t caught on the way that ahi, opah and marlin have. Those products have kind of grown in the local culture over the years and we really want to start educating the public, especially residents, on the value and high quality that swordfish can bring to their dinner table,” said Michael Goto from the United Fishing Agency.

Because it comes in such abundance, the volume that the boats bring in allows restaurants like Niko’s at Pier 38 to create delicious dishes at a very affordable price point.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now and we know swordfish. One of the best ways to prepare it is to marinate the filet overnight in a pesto sauce, grill it on both sides and serve over pasta. It’s a very simple dish, ready to go and super moist,” said Nico Chaize, owner of Nico’s.

Goto said what makes swordfish even better is its sustainability.

“They’re generally well-managed and caught using more sustainable fishing methods,” Goto explained.

Swordfish season runs through May and because demand locally is lower, you’re likely to get a better deal. Swordfish goes for about $5 - $8 per pound at wholesale, while quality tuna can sell for double that.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Dubbed Hawaii’s real-life “Doogie Howser,” Ryan Nguyen never dreamed that he’d be accepted into...
Meet Hawaii’s real-life ‘Doogie Howser, MD’: A UH med school student who’s only 18
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance

Latest News

The three rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals make their way from the beach pen towards the...
3 rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police warns of online housing scam on Craigslist
Magnum P.I.’s T.C. teams up with local donut shop to create taste helicopter inspired treat
Get an autograph (or two) with this limited edition ‘Magnum PI’-themed donut
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: With more than 270,000 visitors in Hawaii and the majority on Oahu,...
City considering bill that would restrict Oahu tour buses at most parks, beaches