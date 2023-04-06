Tributes
Proposed Title IX rule change would limit bans on transgender athletes playing in sports

By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM HST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As public debate intensifies over transgender students participation in school sports, the U.S. Department of Education is proposing a rule change that would limit one-size-fits all bans based on gender identity. However, it promises schools ‘flexibility’ in developing policies. The announcement came Thursday, shortly after the Supreme Court allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her female middle school’s sports teams as a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The proposed rule change to Title IX reads: “If a recipient adopts or applies sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity, such criteria must, for each sport, level of competition, and grade or education level: (i) be substantially related to the achievement of an important educational objective, and (ii) minimize harms to students whose opportunity to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity would be limited or denied.”

Public feedback will be accepted on the proposal for 30 days after the proposed rule change is published on the Federal Register. The publication is expected in the next coming weeks. More information on the rule change can be found on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

The U.S. Department of Education added “the proposed rule would provide schools with a framework for developing eligibility criteria that protects students from being denied equal athletic opportunity, while giving schools the flexibility to develop their own participation policies.”

“Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination. Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Beyond all the benefits to physical and mental health, playing on a team teaches students how to work hard, get along with others, believe in themselves, and build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Today’s proposed rule is designed to support Title IX’s protection for equal athletics opportunity. We welcome and encourage public comment on the proposed regulation and will continue working to ensure Title IX’s effective protection for all students.”

Title IX was signed into law nearly 50 years ago. Under the federal regulations, schools are required to provide equal athletic opportunities for students regardless of sex. The Department of Education believes the rule change would provide “much needed clarity for students, parents, and coaches” regarding Title IX. It said the rule change proposal was developed after conversations with many schools, students, parents, and coaches. The proposed rule would apply to institutions that receive federal funding, such as public K-12 schools, colleges, and universities.

The announcement comes as many states have filed legal challenges to transgender policies regarding Title IX.

In February 2023, the Department released resources for students, parents, coaches, and school communities to help them assess whether their athletic programs are fulfilling Title IX’s promise to women and girls.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

