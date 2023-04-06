Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building

Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after...
Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after he attacked by at least two pit bulls.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A 58-year-old man whose body was found in a Detroit building apparently was attacked and killed by pit bull dogs, police said.

The victim was found Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes after the attack, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pit bulls, Donakowski said.

Detectives believe the victim may have gone into the building to help the dogs and was attacked by them, Donakowski said.

The dogs were captured by the city’s Animal Care and Control Division. It was unclear what will happen to them.

Investigation by animal control officers revealed the building was under renovation and that the pit bulls were owned, licensed, vaccinated and secured by the property owner, said John Roach, a Detroit city spokesman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Pallet shelter units have been used to help homeless
To address homelessness in his backyard, Green proposes pop-up homeless village near state Capitol
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
The Green Administration is unveiling an ambitious plan to tackle Hawaii’s homeless crisis that...
Governor’s plan to address homeless crisis includes construction of more than a dozen tiny home villages
Makawao resident Kalena Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her...
After losing $160K, Maui woman warns others of unlicensed contractors
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds hold steady this Easter week; still some pop up showers over Hawaii Island