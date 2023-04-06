‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 4 suspected child sex predators on Hawaii Island

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four men on Hawaii Island have been arrested and charged after a sting operation aimed at stopping child predators online.

Authorities said the men are accused of posing as underage teens while talking online with undercover agents.

Operation Keiki Shield was conducted over the weekend. It was a joint operation on the federal, state and county levels targeted at arresting offenders accused of online sex crimes against minors.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney identified the four men arrested and charged as:

Miciah Hoomaikai Smith, 31, of Kailua-Kona

Joseph Marshall, 42, of Kailua-Kona

Vincent Vitacion Antonio, 36, of Kailua-Kona

Ryen Richard Knapp, 40, of Kealakekua

They each face a charge of first-degree Electronic Enticement of a Child, which is a class B felony.

Smith is also charged with attempted promotion of child pornography and Knapp is also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Officers with Operation Keiki shield took the men into custody in Kona over the weekend.

All four have either posted bail or were granted supervised release.

