Maui police investigate fatal incident after body of pedestrian was found on a roadway in Kihei

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a body found in Kihei, Maui, early Wednesday morning.

Officials say officers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive man laying in the roadway on Piikea Avenue.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a 50-year-old man was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Piikea Avenue, according to police.

Officials say the pedestrian, known to frequent the Kihei area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities say the unknown operator of the unidentified vehicle did not stop or render aid to the pedestrian.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined, as the investigation is still pending, according to officials.

At this time, Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at (808) 244-6322 or Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

This is Maui County’s fourth fatality this year, compared to eight at the same time last year.

