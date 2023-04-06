Tributes
Maui police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian hit by SUV

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a deadly crash that left a woman dead in Kahului Tuesday evening.

Officials say officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a 49-year-old woman hit by a Ford SUV while walking across Puunene Avenue in Kahului.

Investigators say the victim was not in a marked crosswalk when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Bronco stayed at the scene and was not injured in the crash.

Investigators say they do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The victim has not been identified, but investigators said she was known to frequent the Kahului area. This incident remains under investigation.

This is the third traffic fatality in Maui County so far in 2023.

