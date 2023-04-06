Man charged after attempting to shoot woman, threatens to kill her children

OCEAN VIEW (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged Wednesday a man accused of attempting to shoot a woman and threatening to kill her children.

Authorities said Rilson Rodrigues, 44, is charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened Sunday morning in Ocean View.

According to court documents, Rodrigues fired a rifle at a woman and threatened to kill her children during a domestic dispute.

No injuries were reported.

His bail is set at $121,000.

