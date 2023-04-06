Tributes
Magnum P.I.’s T.C. teams up with local donut shop to create taste helicopter inspired treat

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fans of the hit TV show “Magnum P.I.” will have the chance to meet actor Stephen Hill, who plays T.C. on the show, this weekend and enjoy a special treat.

Hill has partnered up with local donut shop, “Donut King” in Market City to create a Magnum P.I. themed donut called the “T.C. Twist.”

The donut is designed to resemble T.C.’s “island hoppers” helicopter. “So it’s going to be orange, pineapple, and chocolate and has a little dollop of whipped yellow whipped cream on it that looks like a flower. And to me, I say that that flower represents the yellow hibiscus, which is the state flower of Hawaii,” said actor Stephen Hill.

The “T.C. twist” will be priced at $4.50 and is available exclusively at Donut King.

Hill will be at the Market City Donut King this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to take photos with fans and sign autographs.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

