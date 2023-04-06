Hawaii Island man sentenced to 20 years for possession, intent to distribute meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Keaau man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug crimes.

Officials say 61-year-old Charles Zuffante was found with over 100 grams of methamphetamine divided into Ziploc bags during a traffic stop in Kona in October 2021.

He was found guilty in February of attempted promotion of meth.

The county prosecuting attorney says the sentence demonstrates the offices’ commitment to hold drug dealers accountable.

“We will continue to prioritize the prosecution and investigation of those who distribute dangerous drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin,” said Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

