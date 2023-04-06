Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai police warns of online housing scam on Craigslist

Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police vehicle(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are warning of an online Craigslist property scam.

According to recent reports, scammers are creating fake postings of properties to rent.

Police say the scammers ask for personal information and online payments before agreeing to “show the property” to prospective tenants.

Once they receive the payments, authorities say they stop replying.

“Renters or prospective home buyers are strongly encouraged to meet homeowners and rental or real estate companies in person when verifying property,” said Investigative Services Bureau Acting Capt. Kennison Nagahisa. “Sight Unseen property transactions are highly discouraged, as verifying the property owner’s identity can be impossible.”

Police are urging to public to be cautious when speaking to people you don’t know online.

Residents are reminded to use the following scam prevention tips:

  • Be wary of suspicious payment methods.
  • Use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or e-mails, or unknown individuals on social networking sites.
  • Do not answer or return calls from unknown numbers.
  • Check your bank, credit card, and phone statements regularly. If you see an unknown or unauthorized charge, immediately notify your bank or service provider.
  • Senior citizens are popular targets for scam artists as they tend to be more trusting of unknown individuals. Responsible family members should help to keep them safe.
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this Craigslist scam or suspicious Craigslist scams or activity, contact Kauai police dispatch immediately at 808-241-1711.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Dubbed Hawaii’s real-life “Doogie Howser,” Ryan Nguyen never dreamed that he’d be accepted into...
Meet Hawaii’s real-life ‘Doogie Howser, MD’: A UH med school student who’s only 18
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance

Latest News

The three rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals make their way from the beach pen towards the...
3 rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’
Magnum P.I.’s T.C. teams up with local donut shop to create taste helicopter inspired treat
Get an autograph (or two) with this limited edition ‘Magnum PI’-themed donut
Swordfish season
Though often overlooked, fishermen say swordfish has a place on your table
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: With more than 270,000 visitors in Hawaii and the majority on Oahu,...
City considering bill that would restrict Oahu tour buses at most parks, beaches