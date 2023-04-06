Kauai police warns of online housing scam on Craigslist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are warning of an online Craigslist property scam.

According to recent reports, scammers are creating fake postings of properties to rent.

Police say the scammers ask for personal information and online payments before agreeing to “show the property” to prospective tenants.

Once they receive the payments, authorities say they stop replying.

“Renters or prospective home buyers are strongly encouraged to meet homeowners and rental or real estate companies in person when verifying property,” said Investigative Services Bureau Acting Capt. Kennison Nagahisa. “Sight Unseen property transactions are highly discouraged, as verifying the property owner’s identity can be impossible.”

Police are urging to public to be cautious when speaking to people you don’t know online.

Residents are reminded to use the following scam prevention tips:

Be wary of suspicious payment methods.

Use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or e-mails, or unknown individuals on social networking sites.

Do not answer or return calls from unknown numbers.

Check your bank, credit card, and phone statements regularly. If you see an unknown or unauthorized charge, immediately notify your bank or service provider.

Senior citizens are popular targets for scam artists as they tend to be more trusting of unknown individuals. Responsible family members should help to keep them safe.

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this Craigslist scam or suspicious Craigslist scams or activity, contact Kauai police dispatch immediately at 808-241-1711.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.