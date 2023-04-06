‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord brutally beaten to death while trying to evict a tenant at a Sheridan Street apartment remain in disbelief.

Alvin Matsumoto, 64, was described as a pillar of the community and someone that impacted so many people, including Conrad and Helen Ferrer, who knew Matsumoto for years and had lunch with him hours before his death.

“We’re just shocked because we were the last ones he spent time with,” Helen Ferrer said.

She and her husband are stunned by not only the gruesome killing, but that it could happen to someone who spent his life helping others and forging lasting friendships.

Johnson Chuc knew Matsumoto for years ― a bond that started from a chance encounter at a hardware store.

“As we talked more, he found out I live right up the street from him,” Chuc said. “We just always kept in touch, talked story. When he needed help, I was there for him. Whenever I needed help, he was there for me.”

Matsumoto worked as a general contractor and managed the Sheridan Street property on the side.

The Ferrers say he had mentioned problems with murder suspect Kendall Gray.

“He just said they haven’t been paying, so he wanted to do it the right way to evict them,” Helen said.

“He didn’t want to make any trouble. That’s why he waited until he got the approval to evict them. That’s why he was really happy that finally they got to be evicted.”

Now they are trying to process the nightmare and heartbreak of the sudden loss of a dear friend.

“When we had problems with fixing this and that, he had the solutions to everything,” Helen Ferrer said. “So we call him doctor, and contractor, the Mr. Know-It-All guy, so we will truly miss him.”

Matsumoto is survived by his wife and services are still being arranged.

Hawaii News Now has also learned more about the suspect. He’s a former Schofield Barracks soldier and Army officials say he was “administratively separated” from the military.

That means typically being released for violations not serious enough to warrant a court martial.

Gray has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is being held without bail.

