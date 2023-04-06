Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a plane crash offshore in Venice, Florida.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Four people died after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night after taking off from a Florida airport.

According to police, the plane crashed into the Gulf about half a mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified as William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver from Noblesville, Indiana.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

A server, who did not provide his name, at a restaurant on the pier witnessed the crash and described seeing the plane take a “sharp turn to the right” before going behind the pier.

“A flash of light came out and that’s all we could see,” he said.

Emergency crews continued to comb the debris field west of the pier on Thursday.

Venice police are investigating the crash, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at the Venice Municipal Airport since 2004, nine of which involved fatalities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
More than two weeks after his death, friends of the landlord beaten to death while trying to...
‘He was there for me’: Landlord brutally murdered during eviction remembered as warm, giving friend
Dubbed Hawaii’s real-life “Doogie Howser,” Ryan Nguyen never dreamed that he’d be accepted into...
Meet Hawaii’s real-life ‘Doogie Howser, MD’: A UH med school student who’s only 18
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
This is a fire knife dancer like you’ve never seen before.
Kindergartner wows with impressive fire knife performance

Latest News

The three rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals make their way from the beach pen towards the...
3 rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police warns of online housing scam on Craigslist
The Tennessee House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on removing three...
Tenn. House vote to oust Democrats for gun protest
The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia