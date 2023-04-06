Tributes
Former state Rep. Ty Cullen sentenced to 2 years for taking big bribes for legislative action

Former state Rep. Ty Cullen was sentenced Thursday to two years behind bars in connection with a bribery scandal at the state Capitol.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former state Rep. Ty Cullen was sentenced Thursday to two years behind bars in connection with a bribery scandal at the state Capitol.

The disgraced former state representative was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

Cullen was convicted for accepting $40,000 in bribes to influence legislation.

Both Cullen and former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English admitted that they received bribes from local businessman Milton Choy to introduce — then kill — bills establishing government-funded cesspool replacement programs.

Those programs would have benefitted Choy’s industrial cleaning company.

English is already serving a three-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

