Former state Rep. Ty Cullen sentenced to 2 years for taking big bribes for legislative action
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former state Rep. Ty Cullen was sentenced Thursday to two years behind bars in connection with a bribery scandal at the state Capitol.
The disgraced former state representative was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
Cullen was convicted for accepting $40,000 in bribes to influence legislation.
Both Cullen and former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English admitted that they received bribes from local businessman Milton Choy to introduce — then kill — bills establishing government-funded cesspool replacement programs.
Those programs would have benefitted Choy’s industrial cleaning company.
English is already serving a three-year sentence.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.