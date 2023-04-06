First Alert Weather: Locally breezy trades, mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spotty passing showers are expected to hitch a ride on moderate to locally breezy trade winds, with most of the showers focused on windward slopes through Friday.

The winds may be strong enough for some of those showers to reach leeward areas, but rainfall totals should be relatively light.

First Alert: Trade winds will ease a little with an increase in showers possible for the Easter weekend into the first part of the coming week. Trade winds will strengthen again as the new work week begins.

The stronger trade winds will also mean elevated and choppy surf for east facing shores for the next several days. Only background swells are expected for northwest and south shores through the weekend.

