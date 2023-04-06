Tributes
City considering bill that would restrict Oahu tour buses at most parks, beaches

HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: With more than 270,000 visitors in Hawaii and the majority on Oahu,...
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: With more than 270,000 visitors in Hawaii and the majority on Oahu, both tourists and locals enjoy a gorgeous day at Waikiki beach. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is proposing new limits on tour buses to reduce crowds at parks and beaches.

Under Bill 19, parks would be off-limits to unpermitted vehicles with 12 or more people.

And those that are permitted would not be allowed at parks on weekends and holidays — except at Hanauma Bay and the Halona Blowhole.

The bill would also eliminate the grace period for buses to linger.

In other words, the moment an unpermitted vehicle rolls into a park they would be in violation and face fines.

In addition, all drivers — including recreational vehicles — would be banned from parking at any beach right of way or unimproved park.

The bill would require tour buses to be in marked parking spaces only.

