After losing $160K, Maui woman warns others of unlicensed contractors

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman is warning homeowners after she says she lost tens of thousands of dollars to unlicensed contractors.

You can see the cracks here,” said Kalena Dougher walking around her home in Makawao.

Dougher said there are endless flaws around what was supposed to be her dream home.

She said she hired her friend’s friends to make those dreams come true. Instead, she said she lost approximately $160,000 and her home is still unlivable.

“The doors are crooked. The windows in my room are crooked, and they have a lot of gaps in them just from being installed incorrectly,” Dougher said.

Dougher said the work was done from May to October of last year. She said she was up charged on a lot of things and work was simply left undone. She said she ultimately fired them.

She has filed reports with the Maui Police Department, the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and the Better Business Bureau.

“We all can be conned,” said Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau. “That’s what we have to remember, none of us are immune to this, and they play on our emotions.”

Dougher said the fake contractors took advantage of her.

“June 2nd I had a stroke, and I was incapacitated as far as comprehension and communication, I couldn’t do either, and June 6th was when, according to all my bank statements and everything, was when I started paying them out a lot of money,” she said.

DCCA confirmed it has launched an investigation.

“We do have an underground network of unlicensed persons that do go around and perform these projects on homes. They do it by word of mouth, mostly. They tend to fly under the radar, and sort of avoid any form of legitimacy,” said DCCA Regulated Industries Complaints Office Complaints and Enforcement Officer Esther Brown.

The BBB and DCCA say it happens all too often – especially when hiring an unlicensed contractor. They are urging consumers to always have a contract, make sure the contractor is licensed, and investigate any prior complaints.

Dougher hopes others can learn from her mistake.

